Barclays Q1 profit more than doubles as bad loans shrink By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at Barclays bank offices in the Canary Wharf financial district in London



LONDON (Reuters) – Barclays (LON:) reported first quarter profits more than doubled, despite not releasing cash set aside to cover bad loans from the COVID-19 pandemic as its British peers had done.

Barclays booked a profit before tax for the three months ended March 31 of 2.4 billion pounds ($3.34 billion), up from 923 million pounds a year ago and above the 1.76 billion pound average of analysts’ forecasts.

The lender took an impairment charge of 55 mln for further bad loan charges, much less than analysts had forecast.

($1 = 0.7175 pounds)