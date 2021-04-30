Australia’s AMP avoids shareholder revolt ‘by a whisker’

Article content

SYDNEY — Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd narrowly avoided a second straight shareholder vote against executive pay and the prospect of the board being fired on Friday, as it acknowledged wide-ranging concerns at an annual meeting.

Owners of 23.6% of its shares voted against its remuneration report, just short of the 25% required to count as a “no,” a sign of simmering concerns about sinking shares, suspended dividends, a misconduct scandal and a failed divestment.

While embarrassing, the vote spared Australia’s best-known manager of retirement savings a further ballot on removal of its board, which would have been triggered under a “two strikes” rule. The first came in 2020, when two-thirds voted against the pay report, and another was in 2018.

“We are committed to working very hard to address your frustrations regarding culture and performance,” Chair Debra Hazelton said after the vote which followed three hours of mostly negative questions at the virtual meeting.

“We will continue to work to deliver our transformation program and we will continue to rebuild your trust and confidence to return AMP to sustainable returns.”

Hazelton has been in the role since August, after her predecessor left over complaints about his handling of a misconduct complaint. This month, the company’s chief executive said he was leaving after less than three years.