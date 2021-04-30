Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.80% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.80%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 0.80%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which rose 7.42% or 0.94 points to trade at 13.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:) added 6.83% or 0.125 points to end at 1.955 and Janus Henderson Group PLC DRC (ASX:) was up 5.16% or 2.20 points to 44.85 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:), which fell 24.11% or 0.405 points to trade at 1.275 at the close. Perenti Global Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.80% or 0.055 points to end at 1.090 and Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.77% or 1.080 points to 21.540.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 773 to 582 and 374 ended unchanged.

Shares in Janus Henderson Group PLC DRC (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; up 5.16% or 2.20 to 44.85.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 6.79% to 11.595.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.05% or 0.85 to $1769.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 0.71% or 0.46 to hit $64.55 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 0.51% or 0.35 to trade at $67.70 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.04% to 0.7767, while AUD/JPY rose 0.00% to 84.56.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 90.710.