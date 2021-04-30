Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.80% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.80%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 0.80%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which rose 7.42% or 0.94 points to trade at 13.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:) added 6.83% or 0.125 points to end at 1.955 and Janus Henderson Group PLC DRC (ASX:) was up 5.16% or 2.20 points to 44.85 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:), which fell 24.11% or 0.405 points to trade at 1.275 at the close. Perenti Global Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.80% or 0.055 points to end at 1.090 and Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.77% or 1.080 points to 21.540.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 773 to 582 and 374 ended unchanged.

Shares in Janus Henderson Group PLC DRC (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; up 5.16% or 2.20 to 44.85.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 6.79% to 11.595.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.05% or 0.85 to $1769.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 0.71% or 0.46 to hit $64.55 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 0.51% or 0.35 to trade at $67.70 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.04% to 0.7767, while AUD/JPY rose 0.00% to 84.56.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 90.710.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR