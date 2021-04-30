AstraZeneca, Smurfit Kappa pull FTSE 100 higher; Darktrace soars on debut

Article content

London’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Friday, boosted by earnings updates from AstraZeneca and Smurfit Kappa, while optimism around a speedy recovery from pandemic-led crash set the blue-chip index for its biggest monthly gain since November 2020.

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.2%, with AstraZeneca gaining 3.7% after it forecast higher sales in the second half of the year.

UK-listed shares of Europe’s largest paper packaging producer Smurfit Kappa Group jumped 3.8% after it posted a 6% increase in first-quarter revenue on strong packaging demand.

The index was further supported by tobacco makers British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands which rose more than 2% each after their peer Swedish Match reported upbeat quarterly profit.

The domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.2%.

After the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained a status quo on its monetary policy on Wednesday, investors’ focus has now turned towards Bank of England’s meeting on May 6 where it will likely ease its foot off the stimulus pedal and slow bond purchases as Britain’s economy rebounds.

In February, the BoE forecast the economy would grow 5% this year after slumping by almost 10% in 2020.

“The combination of a shallower Q1 contraction, faster exit from lockdown, a more supportive near-term fiscal policy, and a better external backdrop should see the Bank push up its 2021 projections closer to 7% from 5%,” wrote Deutsche Bank economist Sanjay Raja in a note.