AstraZeneca Rises Amid Strong Performance in Tough Quarter By Investing.com

By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:)’s American Depository Receipts rose 4% after handily beating expectations for its first quarter.

Earnings per share of $1.63 on sales of $7.32 billion beat estimates of 68 cents and $7.03 billion, respectively.

Sales grew 15% and the company reiterated guidance for the full year, despite restrictions in Europe against the use of its Covid-19 vaccine amid incidents of blood clots.

Vaccine “shipments are increasing as manufacturing improves,” Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said during a media briefing, according to StreetInsider.

The company made $275 million from 68 million doses, and the company is on track to deliver 200 million doses each month.

Citigroup (NYSE:) noted that the company’s core business continues to perform above market expectations in a challenging quarter.

Shares are down about 6% from a year ago.