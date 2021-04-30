AstraZeneca Rises Amid Strong Performance in Tough Quarter By Investing.com

© Reuters
By Christiana Sciaudone
Investing.com — AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:)’s American Depository Receipts rose 4% after handily beating expectations for its first quarter.
Earnings per share of $1.63 on sales of $7.32 billion beat estimates of 68 cents and $7.03 billion, respectively.
Sales grew 15% and the company reiterated guidance for the full year, despite restrictions in Europe against the use of its Covid-19 vaccine amid incidents of blood clots.
Vaccine “shipments are increasing as manufacturing improves,” Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said during a media briefing, according to StreetInsider.
The company made $275 million from 68 million doses, and the company is on track to deliver 200 million doses each month.
Citigroup (NYSE:) noted that the company’s core business continues to perform above market expectations in a challenging quarter.
Shares are down about 6% from a year ago.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.