Apple charged in EU for abusing its dominance in music streaming

Spotify says Apple unfairly restricts rivals to its own music streaming service Apple Music on iPhones

BRUSSELS — Apple was charged by EU antitrust regulators on Friday of abusing its dominance in the music streaming market via restrictive rules, the first case out of four that could lead to a hefty fine and changes in its lucrative business model.

IPhone maker Apple found itself in the European Commission’s crosshairs following a complaint by Swedish music streaming service Spotify two years ago, which said that Apple unfairly restricts rivals to its own music streaming service Apple Music on iPhones.

The EU competition enforcer in its so-called statement of objections setting out the charge said the issue related to Apple’s restrictive rules for its App Store that force developers to use its own in-app payment system and prevent them from informing users of other purchasing options.

“By setting strict rules on the App store that disadvantage competing music streaming services, Apple deprives users of cheaper music streaming choices and distorts competition,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.