Alexion Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Alexion (NASDAQ:) reported on Friday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Alexion announced earnings per share of $3.52 on revenue of $1.64B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.16 on revenue of $1.58B.
Alexion shares are up 13% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.74% from its 52 week high of $168.51 set on April 21. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 12.12% from the start of the year.
Alexion shares gained 2.67% in pre-market trade following the report.
Alexion follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month
Alexion’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on April 20, who reported EPS of $2.59 on revenue of $22.32B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.34 on revenue of $21.98B.
Abbott Labs had beat expectations on April 20 with first quarter EPS of $1.32 on revenue of $10.46B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $10.69B.
