Adam Levine Doesn’t Support Blake Shelton’s Marriage to Gwen Stefani Because of This Reason

When making an appearance in the latest episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, the Maroon 5 frontman reveals he ‘missed making so much fun of’ his former co-star on ‘The Voice’.

Adam Levine has just made an honest confession that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may not want to hear. After he jokingly admitted that he doesn’t support the pair’s marriage, the Maroon 5 frontman spilled the reason why.

The 42-year-old crooner discussed the engaged couple when making an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday, April 29. “I don’t support their marriage,” he first teased Ellen DeGeneres. “She’s so cool and he’s not.”

In response to his statement, the TV host said, “He’s not cool but he’s very funny and very smart.” The “Girls Like You” singer then replied, “He’s vaguely charming. I missed this. I missed making so much fun of him.”

“I’ll go to the wedding and I’ll object,” the husband of Behati Prinsloo continued quipping. “I probably won’t be invited now that I’m saying this on live television. But I’ll be there somehow.”





This was not the first time Adam playfully trolled Blake. When speaking to SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” in late March, he joked that he would not sing at Blake and Gwen’s wedding. “They can’t afford me,” he jested at that time. “No, I, yeah they haven’t asked me yet.”

“It’s just so funny you mentioned them, ’cause I just texted them 10 minutes ago, like, ‘I miss you guys. I love you guys.’ Yeah, they’re the best, dude. I would love to [perform at their wedding],” he told the co-hosts. “I’d be honored.”

Adam, however, believes that his former fellow “The Voice” judge will choose another famous pal to perform at their nuptials. “They won’t ask me, though. They’ll probably get, like, Luke Bryan or somebody,” he pointed out.

Earlier this month, Blake spoke to Hoda Kotb about his wedding plan. When asked whether Adam and Miley Cyrus will actually entertain guests on his big day, he replied, “It’s starting to sound like a Coachella lineup here all of a sudden… I got all these superstars saying they’re gonna do it. I hope so, I don’t know. I’m not saying this because it’s the line. We really don’t know.”