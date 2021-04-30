AbbVie Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. AbbVie Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – AbbVie (NYSE:) reported on Friday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

AbbVie announced earnings per share of $2.95 on revenue of $12.94B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.81 on revenue of $12.76B.

AbbVie shares are up 3% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.19% from its 52 week high of $113.37 set on January 13. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 12.12% from the start of the year.

AbbVie shares gained 1.27% in pre-market trade following the report.

AbbVie follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

AbbVie’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on April 20, who reported EPS of $2.59 on revenue of $22.32B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.34 on revenue of $21.98B.

Abbott Labs had beat expectations on April 20 with first quarter EPS of $1.32 on revenue of $10.46B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $10.69B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar