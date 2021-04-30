ABBC Coin, AAVE, and Fantom (FTM) Surge in Price By CoinQuora



ABBC Coin, AAVE, and Fantom (FTM) Surge in Price



ABBC Coin has risen from $0.12 on April 21 to a high of $0.42.

FTM has skyrocketed from a low price of $0.33 on April 23 to a high of $0.73 today.

AAVE surged from $314.75 on April 25 to $486.71 on April 28, rising 54% in four days.

ABBC Coin is currently going through a bullish momentum as it surges in price. Specifically, ABBC Coin has risen from $0.12 on April 21 to a high of $0.42 at the time of writing. This highlights a 250% rally in nine days.

Following then, FTM has skyrocketed from a low price of $0.33 on April 23 to a high of $0.73 today. As a matter of fact, the token has rallied 121% return in seven days. Together with the above, AAVE has also shown massive improvements. AAVE surged from $314.75 on April 25 to $486.71 on April 28, rising 54% in four days.

The strong rally being experienced in price is a result of network upgrades, liquidity mining, and lucrative shopping reward programs.

Reasons Behind the Rally in Price

ABBC Coin

Since its inception in 2017, the ABBC Foundation has achieved many important milestones so far. More so, it…

