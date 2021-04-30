5 Retailers Thriving with the Strong Housing Market By StockNews



5 Retailers Thriving with the Strong Housing Market



As consumers continue to spend more on renovating and decorating their homes, and the new-house purchase trend amid the low interest rate environment continues unabated, the red-hot housing market could drive solid price gains in the coming months for the stocks of Lowe’s Companies(NYSE:), At Home Group (NYSE:), The Container Store Group (NYSE:), Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:), and Tile shop Holdings (TTHS). So, we think it’s wise to scoop up these stocks now. Let’s evaluate these names.The current low interest rate environment and the desire to move to bigger and better living (and working from home) spaces have driven increased demand for new houses over the past year. This, along with a renovation and remodeling trend to make current homes more comfortable for living and working, has led to rising demand for home improvement products, such as furniture, wall art, and even garden and outdoor decors.

According to a Brandessence Market Research report, the home improvement market is expected to reach $1155.79 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Because most retailers in this space have increased their online presence, their products and services have become much more accessible to a wider range of consumers. For the reasons stated above, we think it wise to bet on Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW), At Home Group Inc . (HOME), The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS), Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL), and Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTC:). They sell related products and services and we think are well positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds.

