Xcel Energy Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Xcel Energy Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Xcel Energy announced earnings per share of $0.67 on revenue of $3.54B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.614 on revenue of $2.9B.

Xcel Energy shares are up 4% from the beginning of the year, still down 8.54% from its 52 week high of $76.33 set on November 9, 2020. They are under-performing the which is up 7.86% from the start of the year.

Xcel Energy follows other major Utilities sector earnings this month

Xcel Energy’s report follows an earnings beat by NextEra Energy on April 21, who reported EPS of $0.67 on revenue of $3.73B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.6097 on revenue of $4.87B.

American Electric Power had missed expectations on April 22 with first quarter EPS of $1.15 on revenue of $4.3B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.17 on revenue of $4.26B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar