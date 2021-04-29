WPP goes into open conflict with former CEO Sorrell

Article content

LONDON — WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company, launched into open conflict with its founder Martin Sorrell on Thursday, refusing to pay share awards and accusing him of leaking client information to the media.

In a twist that pits WPP against the world’s most famous advertising executive, the British firm said a long-term incentive share scheme would lapse after it found the former CEO had leaked confidential details while he was running the firm.

The 76-year-old Sorrell, now running fast-growing digital challenger firm S4 Capital, denounced the move, describing it as petty and motivated by anger at his success.

“It’s a bit rich that they’re accusing me of leaks, given their own over the last three years,” Sorrell told Reuters.

“They’ve had to go back several years to try and find an excuse to deny me what’s mine. I’ve left it to my lawyers to deal with.” WPP declined to comment on Sorrell’s response.

Sorrell, the most famous advertising boss of his generation, built WPP into the world’s biggest advertising company through a string of major deals over three decades to offer advertising, media buying services, public relations and data analytics to global brands such as Ford, HSBC and Unilever.