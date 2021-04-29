WPP cuts former CEO Sorrell’s share awards over alleged leaks By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Branding signage is seen for WPP, the world’s biggest advertising and marketing company, at their offices in London

LONDON (Reuters) – WPP (LON:), the world’s biggest advertising company, on Thursday said it was cutting former CEO Martin Sorrell’s long-term share incentive awards due to what it said were leaks of confidential information to the media.

WPP said its compensation committee “determined that the 2016 and 2017 EPSP Awards granted to Sir Martin Sorrell, the former Group Chief Executive, will lapse”.

The decision was made due to “Sir Martin Sorrell’s disclosure of confidential information belonging to WPP and certain of its clients to the media during his tenure as a WPP director,” it said.

Sorrell was not immediately available for comment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR