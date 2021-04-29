Willow Smith Justifies Her Decision to Be Polyamorous

WENN/Apega

In the latest episode of ‘Red Table Talk’, the daughter of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith admits she’s the ‘only polyamorous person’ among her friend group and has ‘the least sex out of all of [her] friends.’

AceShowbiz –

Willow Smith has announced that she is polyamorous. When sitting down with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Norris-Banfield on their Facebook show “Red Table Talk”, the “Whip My Hair” hitmaker elaborated the reason for her choice.

“With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you,” the 20-year-old spilled in the Wednesday, April 28 episode of the show. “And not just stepping into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is ‘the right thing to do.’ ”

“Let’s say you haven’t always been the person wanting sex all the time, but your partner is,” the daughter of Will Smith added. “Are you going to be the person to say, ‘Just because I don’t have these needs, you can’t have them either?’ ”

Willow went on to explain, “That’s one of the reasons why I was interested in poly because I was introduced to it through kind of a nonsexual lens.” She then admitted that she is the “only polyamorous person” among her friend group and has “the least sex out of all of [her] friends.”

The singer also made it clear that she needs a reason greater than “I think you’re cute” to walk down the aisle. “I feel like the only way that I would get married is, let’s say me and my partner or partners wants to help people and we need to put our finances together to make that vision happen,” she said. “That’s the only way I could see myself getting married.”

<br />

Willow has her mom’s full support on her choice. “I was like, ‘I totally get it,’ ” she stated. “Wanting to set up your life in a way that you can have what it is that you want, I think that anything goes as long as the intentions are clear to everyone, more to yourself than anything.”