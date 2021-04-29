Willis Towers Watson Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Willis Towers Watson Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Willis Towers Watson announced earnings per share of $3.64 on revenue of $2.59B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.28 on revenue of $2.49B.

Willis Towers Watson shares are up 4% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.27% from its 52 week high of $246.54 set on April 28. They are under-performing the which is up 7.86% from the start of the year.

Willis Towers Watson follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Willis Towers Watson’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on April 14, who reported EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.1 on revenue of $30.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on April 15 with first quarter EPS of $5.31 on revenue of $70.2B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.39 on revenue of $69.07B.

