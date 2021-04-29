Which Delivery Vehicle Manufacturer is a Better Buy? By StockNews



© Reuters. Oshkosh vs. Workhorse: Which Delivery Vehicle Manufacturer is a Better Buy?



Oshkosh (NYSE:) and Workhorse (WKHS) are two companies competing to create electric delivery vehicles. Recently, OSK won a big contract from the USPS, which caused WKHS to plummet? Is OSK still the better buy? Patrick Ryan gives his take below.

Oshkosh (OSK) and Workhorse (WKHS) have been in the news of late. WKHS lost out on a contract to make the mail trucks used by the United States Postal Service.

OSK won the contract even though WKHS was considered the favorite to land the deal for several months.OSK is a defense contractor that also makes futuristic delivery vehicles. WKHS is largely focused on “last mile” delivery vehicles that typically top out at 75 miles per hour. However, WKHS also has a drone business that works in tandem with its delivery vehicles.

Is OSK the better play now that the company has beaten out WKHS for the lucrative USPS contract? We answer that question below.

Continue reading on StockNews