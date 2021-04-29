‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White Laughs Off On-Set Injury Despite Getting Whacked in the Head

Instagram

During the filming of an episode that aired on Tuesday, April 27, the 64-year-old TV personality got hit by a ‘clump of confetti’ when she ‘was running across the stage, and the confetti came out.’

Vanna White managed to laugh off an on-set injury. The 64-year-old, who serves as Pat Sajak‘s co-host on “Wheel of Fortune“, got “whacked in the head” when filming an episode of the show but brushed it off by being grateful that it was not her eyes that got hit.

The unfortunate incident happened on Tuesday, April 27 when contestant Laura Trammell was making a historic moment during the game show by becoming the first contestant ever to win a home, HollywoodLife.com reported. When Laura won the bonus round, confetti was released into the audience and the set, but something went wrong.

The show’s host Pat shared what happened by recalling, “Vanna was running across the stage, and the confetti came out, and you got whacked in the head by a clump of confetti.” Vanna, who has accompanied Pat on the show since 1982, replied with a laugh, “Thank goodness, it wasn’t my eye.”

Vanna, who wore a floral sleveless shift dress during the episode, didn’t seem to take the incident seriously. She even rocked a long hot pink piece of the shiny confetti around her neck. Seeing that, Pat retorted, “You could’ve put your eye out!”

The episode’s highlight was contestant Laura. The sixth grade teacher was thrilled upon learning that she just won a brand new 2000-square-foot home in Daytona Beach’s Latitude Margaritaville along with $23,690 in cash.

The big moment was shared by the “Wheel of Fortune” official Instagram. The post showed Laura’s reaction when Pat informed her about the big win. “A Wheel of Fortune first! Laura is the first contestant EVER to win a home on the show! Watch the historic moment right here!” the caption of the post read.

In the clip, Lauran was seen correctly guessing a phrase “I Caught A Glimpse.” Once the phrase appeared on the screen, Pat exclaimed, “She caught a glimpse…she caught a glimpse of her new home!”

The show also shared via its official Instagram account a touching video when Laura called her husband and told him about her win. “Who would be the first person you’d call if you won a new home?” its caption read.