Wall Street Opens Higher on Buoyant Data, Strong Earnings; Dow up 160 Pts By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened higher on Thursday, supported by another blast of record earnings from Silicon Valley and further signs of a broader recovery in the economy.

The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.4% in the first quarter of the year, up from a rate of 4.3% three months earlier, as massive stimulus spending supported household consumption at a time when nearly 20 million people were claiming benefits related to unemployment.

The number of jobless has come down since the end of the first quarter, and initial jobless claims inched down to a new post-pandemic low of 553,000 last week, according to the Labor Department.

By 9:35 AM ET (1435 GMT), the was up 163 points, or 0.5%, at 33,984 points.

The was up 0.7% and the was outperforming with a gain of 0.9%, thanks largely to blowout earnings announced late on Wednesday by Apple (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:) and chipmaker Qualcomm (NASDAQ:).