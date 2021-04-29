Vertex Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Vertex (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Vertex announced earnings per share of $2.98 on revenue of $1.72B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.7 on revenue of $1.66B.

Vertex shares are down 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 30.77% from its 52 week high of $306.08 set on July 7, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 12.13% from the start of the year.

Vertex follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Vertex’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on April 20, who reported EPS of $2.59 on revenue of $22.32B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.34 on revenue of $21.98B.

Abbott Labs had beat expectations on April 20 with first quarter EPS of $1.32 on revenue of $10.46B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $10.69B.

