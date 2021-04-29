Uni of Wyoming allocates $4M to staking three coins By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Your future at stake: Uni of Wyoming allocates $4M to staking three coins

The University of Wyoming is allocating $4 million to running nodes and staking at least three cryptocurrencies.

The news was shared to Twitter on April 28 by Caitlin Long, a Wyoming Blockchain and Fintech Select Committee appointee and founder of — a local bank servicing the digital asset sector.