UK’s BT in talks to find partner for BT Sport

Article content

LONDON — Britain’s BT Group said on Thursday it was in talks to sell a stake in its sports business BT Sport, confirming a Telegraph report saying companies such as Amazon.com Inc, Walt Disney Co and sport streaming company DAZN had shown interest.

“Further to media reports, BT can confirm that early discussions are being held with a number of select strategic partners, to explore ways to generate investment, strengthen our sports business, and help take it to the next stage in its growth,” BT said.

“The discussions are confidential and may or may not lead to an outcome.”

A British broadcaster was also involved in the discussions and potentially leading the bidding, the Telegraph reported, citing City sources.

BT, Britain’s biggest broadband and mobile operator, moved into sports broadcasting in 2012 when it won the rights to show a package of live Premier League soccer matches.

It later added Champions League soccer and other sports such as rugby union to the service to take on Sky, the dominant player in British sports broadcasting.

BT, however, is now focused on an ambitious plan to roll out fiber broadband to 20 million homes and businesses this decade, which will require billions of pounds of investment.

Shares in BT were trading up 1.8% in early deals at 163 pence. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)