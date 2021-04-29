U.S. will launch $3.2 billion temporary broadband subsidy May 12 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Communications Commission said it will launch on May 12 a temporary $3.2 billion program to provide lower-income Americans with discounts on monthly internet service and on purchasing laptops or tablet computers.

The discounts, which were funded by Congress, are worth up to $50 a month for internet service, and up to $75 on Tribal Lands. Consumers can get a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a device from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the price. The FCC said earlier it had approved more than 300 companies, including AT&T Inc (NYSE:), Verizon Communications (NYSE:), T-Mobile and Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:) — to participate.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR