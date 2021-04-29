U.S. Tells Citizens to Leave India as Covid Crisis Deepens

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. government told its citizens to get out of India as soon as possible as the country’s Covid-19 crisis worsens at an astonishing pace.

In a Level 4 travel advisory — the highest of its kind issued by the State Department — U.S. citizens were told “not to travel to India or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so.” There are 14 direct daily flights between India and the U.S. and other services that connect through Europe, the department said.

Indian authorities and hospitals are struggling to cope with unprecedented Covid infections and deaths. Official data on Thursday showed new cases rose by a staggering 379,257 over the prior 24 hours, another record, while 3,645 additional lives were lost. More than 204,800 people have died.

No Admittance

“U.S. citizens are reporting being denied admittance to hospitals in some cities due to a lack of space,” the website of the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in India said in a health alert. “U.S. citizens who wish to depart India should take advantage of available commercial transportation options now.” All routine U.S. citizen services and visa services at the U.S. Consulate General Chennai have been canceled.

A representative for the U.S. embassy in Delhi didn’t immediately respond to a message asking if U.S. citizens can receive help leaving India, and whether they face restrictions or quarantine measures upon arrival in the U.S.