U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.71% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.71%, while the index gained 0.68%, and the index climbed 0.22%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nike Inc (NYSE:), which rose 1.96% or 2.56 points to trade at 133.27 at the close. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) added 1.95% or 2.97 points to end at 155.20 and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) was up 1.76% or 6.95 points to 401.54 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:), which fell 4.40% or 3.39 points to trade at 73.70 at the close. Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) declined 2.13% or 4.94 points to end at 227.36 and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.06% or 2.52 points to 234.36.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:) which rose 10.12% to 118.75, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 8.34% to settle at 45.06 and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 7.28% to close at 329.46.

The worst performers were eBay Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 10.03% to 56.07 in late trade, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:) which lost 9.45% to settle at 11.26 and Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 8.49% to 66.25 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 32.27% to 3.32, Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 22.81% to settle at 19.17 and Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 22.69% to close at 8.11.

The worst performers were Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 62.40% to 3.82 in late trade, Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 54.99% to settle at 0.3560 and Cara Therapeutic (NASDAQ:) which was down 45.52% to 14.05 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1563 to 1438 and 94 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1815 fell and 1370 advanced, while 103 ended unchanged.

Shares in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 10.12% or 10.91 to 118.75. Shares in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 8.34% or 3.47 to 45.06. Shares in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 7.28% or 22.36 to 329.46. Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.76% or 6.95 to 401.54. Shares in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 62.40% or 6.34 to 3.82. Shares in Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 54.99% or 0.4350 to 0.3560.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 1.91% to 17.61.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.04% or 0.75 to $1773.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 1.69% or 1.08 to hit $64.94 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 1.80% or 1.20 to trade at $67.98 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.01% to 1.2125, while USD/JPY rose 0.27% to 108.89.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.02% at 90.608.

