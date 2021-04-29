U.S. dollar climbs from nine-week low in step with higher Treasury yields

Article content

NEW YORK — The dollar recovered from a nine-week low on Thursday, lifted by a rise

in U.S. Treasury yields after the government reported strong economic growth for the first quarter and an

improvement in new jobless claims in the latest week.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose 2 basis points on Thursday, to 1.639%, boosted

by the upbeat economic reports.

Gross domestic product increased at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, the data showed, the

second-fastest growth since the third quarter of 2003. First-quarter growth was powered by consumer

spending, which increased at a 10.7% rate versus a 2.3% pace in the fourth quarter.

A separate report on Thursday showed U.S. initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 13,000 to

a seasonally adjusted 553,000 during the week ended April 24.

“Certainly a big part of the dollar’s move is the rise in yields today. There has been a pretty tight

correlation between FX and rates,” said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.

“Everyone got complacent with the move lower in rates and the dollar got crushed in April. Now that

yields are coming up and stabilizing a little bit, we are going to see some dollar strength,” he added.