U.S. 1Q GDP Growth Quickens; Jobless Claims Inch Down to New Low By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — The U.S. economy strengthened in the first quarter of 2021, as Covid-19-related lockdowns started to ease, allowing a partial recovery to take hold.

Government data released on Thursday showed grew at an annualized rate of 6.4% in the first quarter, up from 4.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and faster than consensus forecasts of a 6.1% rate.

More up-to-date checks on the state of the economy also showed steady progress, with for jobless benefits inching down to a new post-pandemic low of 553,000 last week. However, the previous week’s number was revised up by nearly 20,000 to 566,000.