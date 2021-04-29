Twitter Inc Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Twitter Inc (NYSE:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Twitter Inc announced earnings per share of $0.16 on revenue of $1.04B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.1428 on revenue of $1.03B.

Twitter Inc shares are up 26% from the beginning of the year, still down 19.36% from its 52 week high of $80.65 set on February 25. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 12.13% from the start of the year.

Twitter Inc shares lost 10.06% in after-hours trade following the report.

Twitter Inc follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Twitter Inc’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.983 on revenue of $76.71B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on Tuesday with third quarter EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

