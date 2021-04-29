Turkish Government to Establish Custodial Bank for Crypto By CoinQuora



Turkish Government to Establish Custodial Bank for Crypto



Turkey is tightening crypto rules in the wake of the closure of two local exchanges.

Also, the nation will establish a central custodial bank for crypto.

However, the central bank is not planning a complete crypto bank.

After the sudden closure of two local crypto exchanges, the Turkish government plans to establish a central custodial bank. Its preparations are expected to be finished within a few weeks.

The recent closure of two Turkish exchanges, Thodex and Vebitcoin, has led to new regulations from its government, reported Bloomberg. To help reduce Turkish citizens’ crypto investment risks, the government decided to establish a central custodial bank.

