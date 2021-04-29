Trading Plan for Growth Investors By StockNews



© Reuters. Trading Plan for Growth Investors



There are increasing signs that the stock market’s (SPY) rotation is nearing an end. Over the last couple of weeks, we are starting to see quality growth and small caps start to perk up. Underlying economic data and earnings continue to come in strong. As yesterday’s FOMC meeting confirmed, the Fed is keeping the punch bowl full with no intention of stopping the party anytime soon. What does it mean? Read on below to find out why….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Growth newsletter).

If we just looked at the S&P 500, the last 2.5 months have seemed like business as usual for this bull market. However, this misses the fact that there’s been significant churning under the surface with notable bouts of weakness in the Nasdaq and .

Just look at the numbers -> since 2/10, the Russell 2000 is flat, and the S&P 500 is up 8%.

Continue reading on StockNews