Tiffany Haddish Walks Away From One-Sided Love in Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘By Yourself’ Remix Video

In the music video, the ‘Girls Trip’ actress joins the ‘Paranoid’ rapper to celebrate her freedom after not getting any love in return from her male love interest.

Tiffany Haddish has starred in a music video for Ty Dolla $Ign‘s “By Yourself” remix featuring Jhene Aiko, Bryson Tiller and Mustard. In the visual of the track released on Wednesday, April 28, the “Girls Trip” actress portrays a woman who walks away from a one-sided relationship.

Co-directed by the 39-year-old rapper and Alex Bittan, the music video starts with the sound of Tiffany’s angry voicemail that she sends to her selfish partner. Soon after leaving her partner, the comedienne joins the MC as she celebrates her freedom by dancing in front of a car.

Jhene and Bryson both make appearances in the video as they rap their parts. In the third verse, Jhene spits, “Yeah, you know I do this s**t on my own/ Pockets long, I’m so grown, I’m so godly/ Even when alone, I’m never lonely/ Only call him up when I am horny/ Yeah, I’m that b***h and I know it (And I know it).”

“And I don’t even need nobody else to notice/ I be ridin’ through the hood bumpin’ my own s**t/ Headed to the crib right by the ocean,” she goes on rhyming. “Yeah, I did it, I did it, I do it all by myself, yeah/ I get it, I get it, don’t need nobody else, ooh, woah.”

The footage ends with jump cuts between Ty, Bryan and Jhene spitting the last line, “You don’t need a man, you do it by yourself.” Tiffany, meanwhile, still gets her groove on as she flashes a wide smile to the camera.

Produced by Mustard, “By Yourself” was one of the singles from Ty’s third album “Featuring Ty Dolla Sign”. The album itself featured guest appearances from Kanye West, Post Malone, Quavo, Nicki Minaj, Kid Cudi, Thundercat, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, Kehlani, Future, Young Thug, Gunna and others.

The remix version of “By Yourself” was originally dropped in mid-March. Announcing the release on Instagram at that time, Ty declared, “Remix out now!! @brysontiller @jheneaiko @mustard you did it by yourself !! featuringtydollasign.”