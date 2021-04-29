Ticketing platforms use blockchain to engage with customers post-pandemic By Cointelegraph



Ticketing platforms use blockchain to engage with customers post-pandemic



The year 2020 was certainly lonely for many people around the world, as the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of almost all social events and gatherings. As a result, online events have become the new normal for almost every industry. While some may view this as an innovative development, many industries have struggled to exist due to a lack of ticket sales for events.

For instance, the billion-dollar concert and event promotion industry has seen a decline in revenue at an annualized rate of 11.5%, reaching $17.1 billion in 2021. Data further shows that this decline is a direct result of the coronavirus. Despite COVID-19 vaccination rollouts, a number of major live events are still being canceled.

