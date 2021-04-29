Thermo Fisher Scientific Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Thermo Fisher Scientific Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced earnings per share of $7.21 on revenue of $9.91B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $6.67 on revenue of $9.72B.

Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are up 4% from the beginning of the year, still down 8.78% from its 52 week high of $532.57 set on November 6, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.37% from the start of the year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on April 20, who reported EPS of $2.59 on revenue of $22.32B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.34 on revenue of $21.98B.

Abbott Labs had beat expectations on April 20 with first quarter EPS of $1.32 on revenue of $10.46B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $10.69B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar