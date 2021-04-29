Thermo Fisher raises revenue outlook on robust demand for vaccine materials

Article content

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc on Thursday raised its 2021 revenue forecast that was above Wall Street estimates, as it continues to gain from upbeat demand for materials used for COVID-19 vaccine production.

The company now sees 2021 revenue of $35.6 billion from a prior outlook of $35.1 billion, above analysts’ estimate of $35.5 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Thermo Fisher also raised its 2021 profit forecast to $21.97 per share from $21.67, below a consensus estimate of $22 per share. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru and Carl O’Donnell in New York; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)