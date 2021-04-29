The Weeknd Dominates 2021 Billboard Music Awards With 16 Nominations

WENN

The ‘Blinding Lights’ hitmaker leads the nominees for the upcoming Billboard Music Awards by grabbing a total of 16 nods including the coveted title of Top Artist.

R&B star The Weeknd will be the artist to beat at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards after landing a total of 16 nominations.

The singer will compete for prizes including Top Artist and Top Male Artist, with both categories featuring The Weeknd pitted against Drake, Juice WRLD, and Pop Smoke.

Rapper DaBaby is the second most-nominated with 11 nods, ahead of the late Pop Smoke with 10.

Leading the female artists are Gabby Barrett and Megan Thee Stallion with nine and seven mentions, respectively.

Drake is on course to make Billboard history at the ceremony if he emerges triumphant in any of the seven categories he is shortlisted for, as he is already the artist with the most wins of all time with 27 gongs to his name.

Meanwhile, disgraced country star Morgan Wallen is in the running for six categories thanks to the huge success of his recent release, “Dangerous: The Double Album“, but he won’t be invited to participate in the ceremony due to the N-word controversy which derailed his rising career in late January (21).

“Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting,” reads a statement issued by producers at dick clark productions. “As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting).”

“It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work. We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows.”

The winners, based on U.S. chart data, will be unveiled at a televised event in Los Angeles on 23 May (21).

The full list of nominees is:

Top Artist:

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga

Eslabon Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Bethel Music – “Peace“

– “Peace“ Elevation Worship – “ Grave Into Gardens “

– “ “ Carrie Underwood – “My Gift“

– “My Gift“ We the Kingdom – “ Holy Water “

– “ “ Zach Williams – “Rescue Story“

Koryn Hawthorne – “I AM“

– “I AM“ Tasha Cobbs Leonard – “ Royalty: Live at the Ryman “

– “ “ Maverick City Music – “ Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 “

– “ “ Maverick City Music – “ Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2 “

– “ “ Kierra Sheard – “Kierra“

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake – “Graves Into Gardens”

ft. – “Graves Into Gardens” for KING & COUNTRY , Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly – “TOGETHER”

, & – “TOGETHER” Kari Jobe , Cody Carnes , & Elevation Worship – “The Blessing (Live)”

, , & – “The Blessing (Live)” Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson – “Famous For (I Believe)”

ft. – “Famous For (I Believe)” Zach Williams & Dolly Parton – “There Was Jesus”

