Tether’s reserves are fully backed, according to latest assurance opinion By Cointelegraph

Moore Cayman, a Cayman Islands-based accounting network, has again affirmed that Tether Holdings Limited’s USDT stablecoin tokens are fully backed by its reserves.

In the latest report, signed on March 31 and released Thursday, Moore Cayman confirmed that Tether’s consolidated assets exceeded its liabilities.