T-Pain Accidentally Ignores Celebs On Instagram

“I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that’s full of celebs trying to reach me.”
If by any chance T-Pain replied to your Instagram message today after two years of silence, there’s a good reason for it.
In a new TikTok, T-Pain revealed that he was, “Today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that’s full of celebs trying to reach me.”
Yup, this means that T-Pain, presumably, has just discovered the message requests folder:
Which means that T-Pain has been accidentally ignoring people for two years:
People who T-Pain ignored included Fergie 112 weeks ago:
Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron:
Diplo, who simply messaged, “Hey boss”:
Ah, the pain of those missed opportunities.
Welp, hope T-Pain has fun with his new connections!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!