T-Pain Accidentally Ignores Celebs On Instagram

“I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that’s full of celebs trying to reach me.”

If by any chance T-Pain replied to your Instagram message today after two years of silence, there’s a good reason for it.


In a new TikTok, T-Pain revealed that he was, “Today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that’s full of celebs trying to reach me.”

I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb🤦🏿‍♂️


Yup, this means that T-Pain, presumably, has just discovered the message requests folder:


Contrary to T-Pain, my message requests folder is usually just suss accounts that want to “collab,” but are definitely pyramid schemes.

Which means that T-Pain has been accidentally ignoring people for two years:

People who T-Pain ignored included Fergie 112 weeks ago:

Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron:

Diplo, who simply messaged, “Hey boss”:

Ah, the pain of those missed opportunities.

Welp, hope T-Pain has fun with his new connections!

