Swiss Stock Exchange SIX and Borse Xetra list physically backed Ether ETP By Cointelegraph

New York-based exchange-traded product sponsor and asset manager WisdomTree is expanding its digital assets range with the launch of a new Ether (ETH) exchange-traded product on two European stock exchanges.

Borse Xetra and Swiss stock exchange SIX have both listed WisdomTree’s ETP, which provides investors with exposure to the native currency of the blockchain without having to hold the asset directly nor to interact with its blockchain infrastructure at all.