SuperFarm Launches SuperStarter, The CrowdFunding Platform With Pre-Vetted Projects By CoinQuora



SuperFarm Launches SuperStarter, The CrowdFunding Platform With Pre-Vetted Projects



SuperStarter the crowdfunding platform powered by SuperFarm is now live. This will bring the SuperFarm community members and token holders the opportunity to invest in some of the best new Tier-1 crypto projects before anyone else can.

These projects will be initially vetted and approved by some of the leading experts in the crypto field, market players with some of the best track records in the field. This crucial stage is what makes SuperStarter the leading launchpad for projects.

SuperStarter is a decentralized protocol that will enable private projects to take part in private presales and initial DEX offerings (IDOs) across its network. SuperStarter offers value by way of various launchpad tools which include fundraising, marketing, consultancy, technical development to name a few.

What is SuperFarm?

SuperFarm is a multi chain ecosystem for both DeFi and NFT projects. It hosts an NFT marketplace, streamlined NFT generation tools and the ability for its users to farm and game with NFTs. Users can generate both NFTs and

