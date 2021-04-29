SuperDOGE Meme Coin Launches, Reaches $13M Market Cap in First 48 Hours World’s first crypto superhero coin donates 2% of all transactions to various charities via smart contract – $150,000 already donated in first 72 hours

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) – SUPERDOGE (https://superdoge.io/), the world’s first crypto superhero meme coin, today announced the success of its viral launch, which reached a $13 million market cap within the first 48 hours. SUPERDOGE ($SUPDOG) is a community based cryptocurrency that donates 2% of every transaction to various charities via smart contracts. Since its launch, SUPERDOGE has raised over $150,000 USD for various charities. Currently trading on PancakeSwap, SUPERDOGE leverages DeFi and the Binance Smart Chain to introduce a new crypto investment opportunity tied to social giving and fundraising.

“SUPERDOGE combines superhero personalities to cryptocurrency, adding a charitable purpose to investing,” said SuperDoge Founder. “The initial success of the first few days of launch signifies the growth potential of SUPERDOGE and the future of meme coins and fundraising.”

$SUPDOG is a deflationary meme coin with a 6% tax rate on each transaction. Of this, 2% is permanently burned from the 1,000,000,000 total supply, 2% is distributed to holders and 2% is sent directly to charity through secure smart contracts.

SUPERDOGE is currently partnering with Wells Bring Hope, a charity that brings safe water and sanitation to underdeveloped countries; Child Enrichment, an organization providing a voice and path forward for local children who have been abused or neglected; and Clare Matrix, a nonprofit that provides support and treatment to overcome drug and alcohol addiction.

Since launching the SUPERDOGE community has grown to over 3,000 token holders and community members who vote every three months on which charities to support. SUPERDOGE also has future plans to introduce a series of digital collectibles and superhero comic books as NFTs, as well as an animated web series.

For more information on SUPERDOGE, visit https://superdoge.io/ and watch the Ask Me Anything on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5uJeYRDRksc.

SUPERDOGE ($SUPDOG) is the world’s first crypto superhero. Its community-based cryptocurrency donates 2% of every transaction to various charities via smart contract. SUPERDOGE combines DeFi and Binance Smart Chain. For more information, visit https://superdoge.io/

