Student Coin Finishes ICO, Plans to Launch on Major DEX By CoinQuora



Student Coin Finishes ICO, Plans to Launch on Major DEX



Student Coin has just finished its ICO, earlier than expected.

Over 250,000 users have registered on the platform.

It aims to launch its first token and get listed on major exchanges soon.

The new overachiever on the block is Student Coin (STC). Student coin’s ICO has finished before its planned date, April 30th. All 150 phases are over, and its coins are sold.

Late last month, it also took to Twitter to share that Student Coin had reached its hard cap limit in two-thirds of its planned time, raising $21,000,000. During that time, over 250,000 users have registered on the STC launchpad, and over 10,000 joined their telegram account. Now, its successful initial coin offering (ICO) has finished much earlier than expect…

