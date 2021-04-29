Strong earnings, dovish Fed drive FTSE 100 higher

Article content

London’s FTSE 100 climbed on Thursday supported by an accommodative policy stance by the U.S. Fed, while positive earnings updates from companies including Smith+Nephew and Unilever helped the blue-chip index surge past the 7,000 mark.

The index rose 0.6% to 7,002.30, with medical products maker Smith+Nephew jumping 5.3% after it reinstated its 2021 outlook.

The FTSE 100 was further supported by Unilever, which gained 3% after it beat quarterly sales forecasts, helped by a pick up in home cooking during coronavirus lockdowns and a strong economic recovery in China.

Globally investor sentiment was lifted after the U.S. central bank said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy and President Joe Biden proposed an $1.8 trillion stimulus package.

Investor focus will now be on the first estimate of U.S. first quarter GDP which is due at 1230 GMT.

“The Fed does not surprise, the fiscal package was well flagged, earnings tend to beat in a recovery as guidance is dampened and the bump in Q1 GDP has been slowly improving,” said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

“This is a steeplechase and we are just running over the latest obstacle, as a liquidity-fueled rally continues.”