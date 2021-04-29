StormFisher Awarded Project of the Year by The Canadian Biogas Association

“The entire StormFisher team is extremely proud to receive this award. The addition of our renewable natural gas production system is one of the first to produce renewable natural gas from food waste to help solve both the food waste and carbon emission challenges,” says Brandon Moffatt, Co-Founder and Vice President of Development.

LONDON, Ontario & SAN FRANCISCO — StormFisher, a leader in the circular economy and decarbonization solutions and Generate Capital, a leading diversified sustainable infrastructure company, announced today that their facility in London, Ontario has been awarded the 2021 Project of the Year by the Canadian Biogas Association. This award recognizes StormFisher for its renewable natural gas production system created to reduce greenhouse gases in the environment through the transformation of food waste into carbon negative fuels.

Decarbonization of the natural gas supply system is the next big challenge to meet the world’s collective greenhouse gas reduction goals. With over 15 years of plant operating experience across many facilities, StormFisher is a key driver in transitioning Canada’s dependence on fossil fuels into sustainable renewable energy through waste while growing the economy.

“These awards recognize and honour the accomplishments of industry leaders in the biogas sector. We are proud to showcase successful Canadian biogas projects and provide well-deserved recognition to organizations like StormFisher who are creating sustainable solutions to create a safe and clean planet,” says Jennifer Green, Executive Director, Canadian Biogas Association.

StormFisher’s London facility is one of the largest in North America processing over 120,000 tons of organics from restaurants, grocery stores, municipalities and other organizations including Enbridge, Maple Leaf Foods, Bartels International, Ontario Centre of Innovation, Labatt, and Waste Management.

The facility is owned by Generate Capital Inc., which has partnered with StormFisher to scale the biogas industry in Canada. “We’ve developed several sustainable waste management assets with StormFisher over the last several years and plan to do many more,” said Scott Jacobs, CEO of Generate. “We’re thrilled the hard work, dedication and innovation of the StormFisher and Generate teams were recognized with this award.”

“On behalf of the Ontario government, I would like to congratulate StormFisher for their leadership and innovation in the production of renewable natural gas from food and organic waste,” said Jeff Yurek, Ontario’s Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks and MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London. “Private sector investments like these in clean, renewable energy programs is a great example of how industry can do their part by bringing forward innovative solutions that help Ontario meet its greenhouse gas emissions targets, while creating local jobs and powering Ontario’s economic renewal.”

To learn more about the project and the award please see the following video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6b_pWXEpJtk

