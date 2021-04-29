Sterling heads towards $1.40, but political pressure limits gains

Article content

LONDON — The pound rose in early London trading on Thursday, having been boosted overnight after the Fed’s dovish outlook prompted a weaker dollar.

Sterling hit a nine-day high of $1.3979 in Asian trading after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was too early to consider rolling back its emergency support – a dovish tone which pushed the dollar to nine-week lows.

At 0744 GMT, it was up 0.2% at $1.3967 versus the dollar, up 0.6% on the week so far.

Versus the euro, it was also up around 0.2%, at 86.77 pence per euro.

Investors are watching political developments in Britain, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure from a series of accusations about how he responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and who paid for the refurbishment of his flat, as well as an inquiry into leaks of private information from his office.

Britain’s Electoral Commission began an investigation on Wednesday into the refurbishment of Johnson’s Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offense may have been committed.

“Although also benefiting from the softer USD environment and GBP/USD is very close to the 1.4000 level, political woes are limiting the GBP upside,” ING strategist Petr Krpata wrote in a note to clients, citing the Electoral Commission’s investigation.