StanChart Q1 profit rises 18% as it begins recovery from coronavirus impact By Reuters

Matilda Colman
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at its main branch in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Standard Chartered (OTC:) PLC posted on Thursday a higher- than-expected 18% rise in first-quarter pre-tax profit, as the emerging markets-focused bank began recovering from the economic hit caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pre-tax profit for January-March was $1.4 billion, versus $1.2 billion a year earlier, and compared with an average analyst forecast of $1.08 billion compiled by the British bank.

