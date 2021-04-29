Southern Sells Natural Gas Services Business to Unnamed Buyer

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Southern Company, one of the biggest power providers in the U.S., has signed an agreement to sell its wholesale gas trading and services business.

The sale of the utility’s Sequent Energy Management unit was disclosed in an earnings presentation Thursday, but the buyer and the terms of the deal were not.

“We did sell our wholesale gas trading business in Houston,” Chief Financial Officer Andrew Evans said in an interview Thursday morning, adding that the sale reduces Southern’s risk, and was at book value so the company won’t see material gains or losses.

The deal was reached Wednesday evening, Southern Chief Executive Officer Tom Fanning said in the interview. The deal has been signed, but hasn’t closed yet. Evans and Fanning declined to name the buyer.

Sequent was the sixth-biggest marketer of gas ranked by volume in the second quarter of last year in North America, according to the trade publication Natural Gas Intelligence. Southern focuses on asset management and the wholesale marketing, trading, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving utilities, retail aggregators, municipalities and large industrial customers, according to its website.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

