South Korea reportedly set to approve cryptocurrency-focused fund By Cointelegraph

The Naver News service in South Korea has reported that the country’s Financial Supervisory Service is set to approve a crypto-related fund application by Hanwha Asset Management — a subsidiary of South Korea’s insurance giant Hanwha Life Insurance.

Quoting an official of the Korean Financial Investment Association, the report stated that the FSS approval could arrive as early as May 2.