Softchoice Simplifies Cloud Management With Launch of Cloud Management Services

TORONTO — Softchoice today announced the launch of Softchoice Cloud Management Services, a suite of solutions and services to simplify, streamline and bring transparency to how organizations operate in the cloud.

Designed to address the most common challenges associated with deploying, migrating or managing cloud applications, the Cloud Management Services modules are built to be deployed as part of a customized transformation plan, regardless of an organization’s maturity in the cloud.

“Without the right management, governance and optimization strategies, cloud transformation projects often fail to deliver on their promises,” said Craig McQueen, Vice President, Innovation. “Softchoice’s Cloud Management Services, deployed with the support of our experienced technical resources, help organizations focus on delivering the value of cloud without the worry and resource commitment of operating the cloud.”

Softchoice Cloud Management Services are modular, simple to consume and easy to combine and customize at any stage of the cloud journey.