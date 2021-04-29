Skyworks Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Skyworks Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Skyworks (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Skyworks announced earnings per share of $2.37 on revenue of $1.17B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.35 on revenue of $1.15B.

Skyworks shares are up 26% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.29% from its 52 week high of $202.87 set on April 29. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 12.13% from the start of the year.

Skyworks shares lost 7.18% in after-hours trade following the report.

Skyworks follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Skyworks’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.983 on revenue of $76.71B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on Tuesday with third quarter EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

