Should TherapeuticsMD Be in Your Portfolio? By StockNews

Healthcare stocks have gained prominence due to the pandemic putting an emphasis on the sector. While many large cap companies get their fair share of news, we shouldn’t exclude lesser known companies such as TherapeuticsMD Inc . (NASDAQ:). This pharmaceutical company makes products geared towards women. But is it a stock to buy now? Read more to find out.TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) is a pharmaceutical business that makes both generic and branded prescription products. The entirety of TXMD’s products is geared toward women. In particular, TXMD has been in the news to develop several hormone replacement solutions that mitigate both the health risks and symptoms from hormonal deficiencies stemming from menopause.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, TXMD dipped in the past month, falling from just under $1.40 to its current price of $1.16. However, TXMD was priced at $2.55 on February 9. The stock quickly descended to $1.30 by early March, jumped to $1.66 by the middle of the month, and has since tailed off.

It is particularly interesting to note TXMD has been in business for more than a century yet is a penny stock. However, this has not always been the case. TXMD was priced as high as $155 in the late aughts. The stock dropped below $5 in 2011, qualifying as a penny stock. TXMD has traded around $8 or less in the decade since.

